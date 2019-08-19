Image: BACKGRID

It’s true, you don’t need to be currently involved with The Bachelor franchise to be its villain. Chad Johnson—from JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and Season 3 of Bachelor of Paradise, where he only lasted a week—has been running wild for the past few days, insulting everyone and their partners via Twitter. Normally, this is where I’d suggest that Bachelor contestants past and present be barred from Twitter, but as I noted last week, all the drama from this season of Bachelor in Paradise has happened off-screen. If they take away Twitter, they take away the plot.

Johnson began his tirade by suggesting that Caelynn Miller-Keyes fabricated her drama with Blake Horstmann, then called her a “sociopath” and accused her of creating “a victim storyline.” The “Nick” in Johnson’s tweet below is former Bachelor Nick Viall, who said on his podcast The Viall Files last week that he believed Blake is at fault in the ongoing love triangle between Blake, Caelynn, and Kristina Schulman.

Johnson also attacked former Bachelor Ben Higgins by saying “podcasts don’t make money,” which is a very funny insult I plan on using next time I am in a room with members of the Brooklyn comedy community:



Johnson also said he never called Sarah Herron from his season of Bachelor in Paradise a “one arm B,” regardless of the fact that I forgot about this and I’m pretty sure everyone else did, too. Save for Dean Unglert, who jumped in when he absolutely should’ve:

...Which caused Chad to retaliate by calling Dean a “horrible negotiator.” That’s the best you got? (Chad also clarified that before tweeting this, “Some of these tweets are true and some have been falsified to add dramatic effect,” so, that’s helpful.)

He further wanted to remind everyone that it wasn’t his fault for getting kicked off Bachelor in Paradise two years ago. He seems well-adjusted and fine, not bitter at all:

He also added support for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, which is insane considering what Arie did to Becca during his time as The Bachelor. You doing alright, Chad?

These aren’t all the tweets, but there are far too many to comb through, and I’m sure his publicist is already freaking out over all the damage control these batshit accusations require. My only hope for the rest of the year is that The Bachelor franchise continues to be this messy, so that many more text receipts appear in Paradise.