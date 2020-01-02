Screenshot : Getty

On New Year’s Day, streaming service Disney+ tweeted a minute-long video teasing its forthcoming content: beloved classics, animated shows, all ten thousand Marvel movies, etc. At the 45-second mark, for two seconds, Hilary Duff appears, leans into a car and says, “Hi, it’s me.” Underneath her is the label “Lizzie McGuire.” And thus, the first look at the Lizzie McGuire reboot emerged.

Last year, Duff told E! the show is about Lizzie all grown up as a “30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City.” Apparently she’s single and on the “struggle bus.” Great. Can’t wait. Also, I have a few questions.

Advertisement

The Lizzie McGuire revival has yet to be given a release date, but rest assured I’m already taking personal offense to her newfound life in Brooklyn.