Remember when a behind-the-scenes clip dropped for the upcoming film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s incoherent opera about cats, Cats, featuring major stars talking very seriously about their jobs as tig ol’ kitties and everyone was like, “Uh?” And then a few weeks later the trailer dropped and everyone was like, “lol wtf???” Well, Cats is still happening and it’s not going to be in theaters until December, which means months worth of promo. So feast your eyes on this new behind-the-scenes video, in which celebrities make less sense than ever about Cats.

“If you told me I was gonna get to be a cat, for work? What?” asks Taylor Swift (“Bombalurina”).

“You’re gonna take a load of people, and they’re gonna pretend to be cats, but if you just say it out loud, it’s bonkers. But that’s where the most fun happens, really,” says James Corden (“Bustopher Jones”). I don’t quite understand where this fun is happening? On a sound stage? Somewhere between the actor’s skin and its fur CGI overlay? In bonkers?

“Artistically, we feed off of each other,” says Jennifer Hudson (“Grizabella”). Your cat would eat you if you died in your apartment. Just saying.

